Next WWE Opponent For Roman Reigns Revealed

Roman Reigns' next opponent might have been revealed.
Roman Reigns was involved in singles action during the September 24 Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Vancouver, Canada. During the main event he went up against AJ Styles.
WWE has traditionally been known to try out rivalries on house shows before they make broadcast television and the fact Reigns went up against ring veteran AJ Styles could suggest they will be feuding on weekly television very soon.
Sami Zayn who recently joined The Bloodline is scheduled to wrestle AJ Styles on next Monday’s WWE RAW. This could be another indication AJ Styles will be Reigns’ next opponent.
