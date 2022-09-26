Buddy Matthews Reportedly Wants To Return To WWE

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez reported on Buddy Matthew's announcement that he would be taking time off to recalibrate.

Meltzer has confirmed that Matthews wants to return to WWE. His reasoning for taking time away from the ring is similar to that of Malakai Black who was given a conditional release from AEW.

On Matthews Meltzer said, "He was on a show in Rhode Island last night and said that he needed to step away and recalibrate and he even mentioned Malakai Black. It was very similar wording to what Malakai Black said when he did that independent show a week or two ago. It's the same situation. How it's being handled [and] what's gonna happen is up in the air. But he's gone for now...Obviously, like Malakai Black, they both wanted to leave and they want to go to WWE. They're both under long-term contracts and we'll see how this plays out."