WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

 

SPOILERS: IMPACT AXS TV Taping (9/24/2022)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 25, 2022

SPOILERS: IMPACT AXS TV Taping (9/24/2022)

IMPACT Wrestling held a television taping on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 for their weekly IMPACT On AXS TV show.

During the taping, the following matches and segments took place.

The following spoiler results come courtesy of PWInsider.com.

– Ace Austin & Chris Bey (w/ Juice Robinson) def. Laredo Kid & Trey Miguel

– Digital Media Championship: Brian Myers (c) def. Crazzy Steve

– Myers issued an open challenge for IMPACT Bound For Glory.

– Black Taurus def. Delirious

– Honor No More (Vincent, PCO, Matt Taven, Eddie Edwards, & Mike Bennett) celebrated their victory at Victory Road leading to a brawl with Josh Alexander, Heath, Rich Swann, and Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

– Rich Swann & Heath def. Vincent & PCO

– Monster’s Ball: Masha Slamovich def. Allie Katch

– Kazarian def. Kenny King

– Mickie James def. Gisele Shaw

– Steve Maclin def. Moose. Sami Callihan was the special guest referee.

– Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka (w/ Rosemary) def. Swinger’s Swingerellas

– Alex Shelley def. Matt Taven

– Contract signing between Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich.

Mick Foley Reveals Why He Could Never Bring Himself To Dislike Hulk Hogan

On the latest episode of Foley is Pod, Mick Foley spoke about wanting to do a match with Hulk Hogan in TNA. “I would’ve loved [...]

— Guy Incognito Sep 25, 2022 10:18AM

Source: PWInsider.com
Tags: #impact

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78680/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer