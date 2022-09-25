SPOILERS: IMPACT AXS TV Taping (9/24/2022)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
IMPACT Wrestling held a television taping on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 for their weekly IMPACT On AXS TV show.
During the taping, the following matches and segments took place.
The following spoiler results come courtesy of PWInsider.com.
– Ace Austin & Chris Bey (w/ Juice Robinson) def. Laredo Kid & Trey Miguel
– Digital Media Championship: Brian Myers (c) def. Crazzy Steve
– Myers issued an open challenge for IMPACT Bound For Glory.
– Black Taurus def. Delirious
– Honor No More (Vincent, PCO, Matt Taven, Eddie Edwards, & Mike Bennett) celebrated their victory at Victory Road leading to a brawl with Josh Alexander, Heath, Rich Swann, and Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)
– Rich Swann & Heath def. Vincent & PCO
– Monster’s Ball: Masha Slamovich def. Allie Katch
– Kazarian def. Kenny King
– Mickie James def. Gisele Shaw
– Steve Maclin def. Moose. Sami Callihan was the special guest referee.
– Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka (w/ Rosemary) def. Swinger’s Swingerellas
– Alex Shelley def. Matt Taven
– Contract signing between Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich.
