Mick Foley Reveals Why He Could Never Bring Himself To Dislike Hulk Hogan

On the latest episode of Foley is Pod, Mick Foley spoke about wanting to do a match with Hulk Hogan in TNA.

“I would’ve loved to have done that X-Division thing. I think looking back on it, if I had come in with that ‘I’m Mick Foley, I just purchased the X-Division,’ it could’ve made a difference. I wish I had done that. And I wish I had stuck around long enough to have a match with Hulk Hogan. Two types of people in the world – those that acknowledge being in the ring with Hulk is a big deal and those that pretend it isn’t. But I did two promos in the ring with him, it’s a pretty fricken big deal."

On his impressions of Hulk Hogan outside the ring: