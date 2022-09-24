Cody Rhodes Comments On His Recovery From A Torn Pectoral Muscle

During an interview with TMZ.com, Cody provided an update on his recovery. Rhodes underwent surgery not long ago to repair the torn tendon that he had injured ahead of his scheduled match against Seth Rollins at the WWE 'Hell in a Cell' event premium live event. Rhodes said of WWE:

“No complaints. They’ve treated me like the house that built me, which they were. And honestly, it was amazing. We were back, and everything was rolling so fast, and then I tore my pec. It was like the best three months of my life. Hopefully, get back to that soon. I was told I have the strength of an 11-year-old, but I was pretty strong at 11. Hopefully soon.”

“I got in my mind where I want to be, and I think a lot of fans have in their mind where I’d like to be, and that’s hopefully where it’s at. Right now, I do actually agree with what’s going on because I think what happens next hopefully and what we do, and this is all speculative up in the air. Hopefully, it’s a run that people remember, and I got to be healthy for it.”

