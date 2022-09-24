WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Cody Rhodes Comments On His Recovery From A Torn Pectoral Muscle

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 24, 2022

Cody Rhodes Comments On His Recovery From A Torn Pectoral Muscle

During an interview with TMZ.com, Cody provided an update on his recovery.  Rhodes underwent surgery not long ago to repair the torn tendon that he had injured ahead of his scheduled match against Seth Rollins at the WWE 'Hell in a Cell' event premium live event. Rhodes said of WWE:

“No complaints. They’ve treated me like the house that built me, which they were. And honestly, it was amazing. We were back, and everything was rolling so fast, and then I tore my pec. It was like the best three months of my life. Hopefully, get back to that soon. I was told I have the strength of an 11-year-old, but I was pretty strong at 11. Hopefully soon.”

“I got in my mind where I want to be, and I think a lot of fans have in their mind where I’d like to be, and that’s hopefully where it’s at. Right now, I do actually agree with what’s going on because I think what happens next hopefully and what we do, and this is all speculative up in the air. Hopefully, it’s a run that people remember, and I got to be healthy for it.”

Read more WWE news:

WWE Provides Another White Rabbit Teaser

During Friday's WWE SmackDown, there were more QR codes revealed in relation to the recent White Rabbit clues. The latest video featured co [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 24, 2022 10:05AM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78671/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer