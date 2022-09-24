WWE Provides Another White Rabbit Teaser

During Friday's WWE SmackDown, there were more QR codes revealed in relation to the recent White Rabbit clues.

The latest video featured coordinates that point fans to Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, which is the location for Monday's WWE RAW. This could mean we get more clues on Monday or finally find out who is behind the White Rabbit mystery. The general belief is WWE is building up to the return of Bray Wyatt.

Additionally the video featured the word "Patricide" and in his first FCW promo, Wyatt discussed Patricide (killing your own father).

