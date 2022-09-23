📺 WATCH: Video Footage Of Bray Wyatt Training Ahead Of Rumored WWE Return

A video has emerged of Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) training in the midst of rumors about the former Universal Champion possibly returning to WWE

In recent weeks, WWE has been turning down the lights during dark segments at their events and playing Jefferson Airplane’s "White Rabbit" which many believe is a tease ahead of Wyatt's return.

Footage of Wyatt training with former boxing Welterweight World Champion Keith Thurman and coach Kaye Wilson has been spotted online.

Watch the video footage below: