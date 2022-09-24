New Dark Side Of The Ring Episode Topics Being "Thought About", But No Confirmed Plan For New Season

Jason Eisener recently sat down with ComicBook.com to discuss the future of the show he co-created: Dark Side of the Ring.

“It’s not something I can quite answer yet, but it’s not … We’re definitely thinking about more Dark Side of the Ring. It’s definitely something that will, hopefully, be in the cards in the future. But right now, we’re gearing up for Tales From The Territories to come out … But yeah, there’s going to be plenty more wrestling documentaries that are going to come out from me.”

Eisener continued.

“Wrestling, obviously, is a huge part of my childhood. That has led into a passion that I brought to Dark Side of the Ring and Tales from the Territories. But as a kid, it was a gateway for me to … I wanted to pretend to be like the wrestlers. I’d watch them on TV. I was pretending to be Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts and The Undertaker. It was some of my first, with my cousins and my friends, the first time I’m playing a character, and we’re coming up with action storylines. Even when I was playing with my wrestling action figures, they were going up against Ninja Turtles and Transformers. I was taking universes from all these toys that I loved, and blending them in together, and creating my own universe and my own stories.”