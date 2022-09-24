WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Julia Hart Assures Fans That She (And Her Hat) Are Okay Following Table Botch On AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 24, 2022

Julia Hart Assures Fans That She (And Her Hat) Are Okay Following Table Botch On AEW Dynamite

Fans are abuzz after last night's AEW Dynamite where Julia Hart got knocked through a table during The Great Muta and Sting's reunion, where she missed nearly the entire table and went crashing into the concrete floor below.

But fear not, fans. According to Hart's Twitter, she's doing fine--- and so is her hat.


Tags: #aew #julia hart

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78665/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer