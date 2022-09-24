Julia Hart Assures Fans That She (And Her Hat) Are Okay Following Table Botch On AEW Dynamite

Fans are abuzz after last night's AEW Dynamite where Julia Hart got knocked through a table during The Great Muta and Sting's reunion, where she missed nearly the entire table and went crashing into the concrete floor below.

But fear not, fans. According to Hart's Twitter, she's doing fine--- and so is her hat.

Me and my hat are okay🖤 https://t.co/K1qhnZIKfJ — J U L I A (@TheJuliaHart) September 24, 2022