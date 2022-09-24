New Matches Announced For Monday’s WWE RAW

Two matches have been scheduled for Monday’s WWE Raw. Bianca Belair will go up against IYO SKY, while Seth Rollins takes on Rey Mysterio.

Below is is the updated card for Monday’s RAW on USA Network:

- Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY

- Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

- Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

- Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest

