WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

New Matches Announced For Monday’s WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 24, 2022

New Matches Announced For Monday’s WWE RAW

Two matches have been scheduled for Monday’s WWE Raw. Bianca Belair will go up against IYO SKY, while Seth Rollins takes on Rey Mysterio.

Below is is the updated card for Monday’s RAW on USA Network:

- Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY

- Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

- Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

- Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest

Read more WWE news:

WWE Now Selling "White Rabbit" T-Shirts Amid Bray Wyatt Return Speculation

All eyes are on tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, with rumors running rampant that Bray Wyatt is about to make his shock return to the company [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 23, 2022 06:48PM


Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78661/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer