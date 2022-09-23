WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Now Selling "White Rabbit" T-Shirts Amid Bray Wyatt Return Speculation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2022

WWE Now Selling "White Rabbit" T-Shirts Amid Bray Wyatt Return Speculation

All eyes are on tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, with rumors running rampant that Bray Wyatt is about to make his shock return to the company. 

In a further sign Wyatt's return to the company could be imminent the company are selling a number of t-shirts, one being a "White Rabbit" t-shirt on their official shop website. That t-shirt simply features a picture of the rabbit while the other shirts are related to the hangman game with the question "WHO KILLED THE WORLD?" on the front and "YOU DID" on the back. The game was featured in a video on a secret page on WWE.com that could be found by scanning a QR code that was featured on Monday's RAW.

The video ended with the date September 23.

Read more WWE news:

📺 WATCH: Video Footage Of Bray Wyatt Training Ahead Of Rumored WWE Return

A video has emerged of Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) training in the midst of rumors about the former Universal Champion possibly returning t [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 23, 2022 08:32AM


Tags: #wwe #white rabbit #bray wyatt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78658/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer