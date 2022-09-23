WWE Now Selling "White Rabbit" T-Shirts Amid Bray Wyatt Return Speculation

All eyes are on tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, with rumors running rampant that Bray Wyatt is about to make his shock return to the company.

In a further sign Wyatt's return to the company could be imminent the company are selling a number of t-shirts, one being a "White Rabbit" t-shirt on their official shop website. That t-shirt simply features a picture of the rabbit while the other shirts are related to the hangman game with the question "WHO KILLED THE WORLD?" on the front and "YOU DID" on the back. The game was featured in a video on a secret page on WWE.com that could be found by scanning a QR code that was featured on Monday's RAW.

The video ended with the date September 23.

Read more WWE news: