Chris Jericho Explains His Weight Gain and Loss

During a recent interview with GQ, AEW star Chris Jericho discussed his weight loss in recent months and how he got there:

“In 2018, I left WWE and I went back to New Japan [Pro Wrestling] for the first time in 20 years to headline the Tokyo Dome. While I was over there, I realized that the Japanese appreciate bigger, more blockier physiques. To them, it equates to a more powerful main-event presence. So when I came back the next year to headline again, I pulled a De Niro in Raging Bull, and I gained some weight just to be blockier—and it worked.

When AEW started in 2019, I was still in that mindset [of getting bigger]. I didn’t even realize that I was creeping up. I went to the doctor towards the end of 2019, and it was the first time I’d been on a scale for a while. It said I was 240. I was like, “240? That can’t be right!” I remember saying to the guy, “Do I look like I’m 240?” And the guy’s like, [awkward shrug] “I don’t know.” That was the first time I had to realize, “Holy shit, I’m 240 pounds. That’s big.”

On his battle with pulmonary embolism and his doctors advice:

“Now I have no choice, right? Because this is my health now, it’s no longer just an aesthetic thing. At the time, my visceral fat was at 11. It needs to be under 10. (Now it’s at 6 or 7, which is fine.) My body fat was like 21% or something like that, and 21% at 240—that’s a lot of body fat. Around this time, very coincidentally, I met a guy who was opening up a medical weight loss diet clinic called Options. And that’s what I decided to do. I started on January 10th, and I wanted to lose 10 pounds over six weeks. Well, on this diet, I lost 11 pounds in the first week. So I said, “Well, this isn’t super hard. Let me stay on it for a while.” Eight weeks later, I was down to 210 pounds. I lost 31 pounds in eight weeks.”

On how his weight dropped through his diet:

“The diet consists of just very small snacks, all infused with proteins and nutrients, and then a bunch of supplements—B12 fat burners, potassium, vitamins. I remember the first day it was like, “Okay, here’s your first meal.” And it’s one little package of oatmeal. And I was like, well, what else? I’m the type of guy who will have six eggs and bacon and a couple pieces of toast and a banana. But no, this is it. I was like, “Are you fucking kidding me?” But here’s the key: you keep eating all day. I used to do intermittent fasting, which to me is the biggest scam in dieting. It doesn’t work. Like, I’m not eating all day, but then when I eat, I can have whatever I want? Doesn’t work that way. You have to keep eating constantly throughout the day.”

