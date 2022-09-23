Chris Jericho Comments On Backstage Issues Plaguing AEW

Chris Jericho has briefly touched on the problems that have plagued AEW of late involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. During an interview with GQ, Jericho was asked about the incident:

“Without getting into specifics, it happens all the time,” started Jericho. “That’s one of the things about being around as long as I have: You just recalibrate and you focus on the positives and realise we got a great locker room, a great group of guys and girls. I think we re-established that [on TV the last few weeks]. We know that this is a pretty special place, and we’re gonna go out there and we’re gonna kill it. That’s what we did. It’s a reset and that’s exciting for everybody involved, including me. We’re just gonna keep building upon it. That’s what you do. That’s how you have longevity.

“I bet you the Edmonton Oilers were terrified when Wayne Gretzky left, and they won a Stanley Cup that year. That’s just how it goes when somebody leaves – somebody else steps up. That’s the best thing about wrestling, or pro sports, or even SNL. Adam Sandler leaves and suddenly Jason Sudeikis is the big name or whatever. So absolutely we’re not gonna miss a beat. We’re gonna go on and become bigger and better and stronger than ever.”