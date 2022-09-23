Big Title Rematch Set For "Season Premiere" of Friday Night SmackDown

WWE has announced that Gunther will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus once again. The match will take place on the upcoming "season premiere" of Friday Night SmackDown on October 7.
Gunther and Sheamus had their first title bout at the WWE Clash at the Castle premium live event.
WWE is expected to announce more blockbuster matches for the "season premiere" of the blue brand in the coming days.
⚡ Triple H Brings Back Another Name He Worked Closely With In WWE NXT
Triple H, since taking over WWE creative, has been in the process of bringing back those who were part of his team when he was in charge of [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 23, 2022 02:08PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com