Big Title Rematch Set For "Season Premiere" of Friday Night SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2022

WWE has announced that Gunther will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus once again. The match will take place on the upcoming "season premiere" of Friday Night SmackDown on October 7.

Gunther and Sheamus had their first title bout at the WWE Clash at the Castle premium live event.

WWE is expected to announce more blockbuster matches for the "season premiere" of the blue brand in the coming days.

Tags: #wwe #smackdown #gunther #sheamus

