Triple H Brings Back Another Name He Worked Closely With In WWE NXT

Triple H has since taking over WWE creative been in the process of bringing back those who were part of his team when he was in charge of NXT.
PWInsider the latest name to be brought back to the company is Gabe Sapolsky and he will be part of the creative team, although it current remains unclear if he will be working for the main roster or returning to NXT.
Sapolsky was released from WWE this past January along with Ryan Katz and Road Dogg, who have also been recently brought back.
⚡ DX 25th Anniversary Episode of WWE RAW Announced
D-Generation X are set to reunite on the October 10 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to celebrat [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 23, 2022 01:54PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com