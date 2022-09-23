Triple H Brings Back Another Name He Worked Closely With In WWE NXT

Triple H has since taking over WWE creative been in the process of bringing back those who were part of his team when he was in charge of NXT.

PWInsider the latest name to be brought back to the company is Gabe Sapolsky and he will be part of the creative team, although it current remains unclear if he will be working for the main roster or returning to NXT.

Sapolsky was released from WWE this past January along with Ryan Katz and Road Dogg, who have also been recently brought back.

Read more WWE news: