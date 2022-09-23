The Good Brothers Have Scheduled Appearances For NJPW, No Deal Worked Out

Karl Anderson recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, where he confirmed obligations to NJPW and the possibility of a WWE return for The Good Brothers.
"Just like you said, never say never. We’ve got verbally agreed upon dates with New Japan Pro-Wrestling for an extended period of time. But there’s such a built-in story with Bullet Club, and we never got to finish the story [in WWE] with AJ Styles or even Finn. There’s been a lot of things that have happened in the business, so you can never say never. Any time we can work with brothers like AJ and Finn, we’re always going to listen to that."
On if Anderson saw this coming:
"I anticipated being on the New York show, but our schedule has gotten crazy. We are spending more time than we anticipated next month in Japan. I don’t know if the schedule or timing will work out this time because our schedule insanely picked up, but we plan on being in the U.S. for all the big shows."
