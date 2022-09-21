KUSHIDA Diagnosed With Hand, Foot & Mouth Disease

New Japan Pro Wrestling has sent out the following announcement:

Following his absence from September 21’s Kumamoto event, KUSHIDA will not be cleared to compete on September 23 in Kumamoto. After being assessed for a suspected skin disease, KUSHIDA has been diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing KUSHIDA wrestle and appreciate your understanding.

The following change has been made to Friday’s card:

KUSHIDA, Jado, Toru Yano, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jay White vs Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson & Jay White –>

Jado, Toru Yano, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jay White vs Taiji Ishimori, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson & Jay White

NJPW joins fans in wishing KUSHIDA a full and speedy recovery.