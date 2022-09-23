DX 25th Anniversary Episode of WWE RAW Announced

D-Generation X are set to reunite on the October 10 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to celebrate their 25th anniversary since forming. The episode will also be the USA Network season premiere.
The video released by the arena promoting the event features Triple H and Shawn Michaels, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, and "Road Dogg" Brian James. During the video Triple H asked if there were more of them. AEW star Billy Gunn was not shown and is not expected to be involved.
It will be interesting if they honor Chyna who was also part of the group and passed away in 2016.
Triple H and Shawn Michaels are involved in running creative for the company while Road Dogg recently returned to the company as the Senior Vice President of Live Events.
⚡ Road Dogg Reveals He Felt Bad About Chyna Not Being Involved In WWE RAW 1000
During his latest Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg said that WWE should have brought back the late great Chyna for the 1,000th ep [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 04, 2022 08:20AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com