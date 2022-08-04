WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Road Dogg Reveals He Felt Bad About Chyna Not Being Involved In WWE RAW 1000

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2022

Road Dogg Reveals He Felt Bad About Chyna Not Being Involved In WWE RAW 1000

During his latest Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg said that WWE should have brought back the late great Chyna for the 1,000th episode of Monday Night Raw. That episode opened with a segment involving D-Generation X members Triple H, Shawn Michaels, James, Billy Gunn and X-Pac.

“She should have been there. That’s how I feel about it. I don’t know if there was communication between [WWE and Chyna] at all to try and get her. I don’t know. Looking back, especially now, I feel bad. And 100 percent, she should have been there.”

At the time Chyna noted that WWE never reached out to her to be involved with the episode.

Read more WWE news:

Gunther Comments On Rumors He Was Told To Lose Weight By WWE

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Gunther addressed rumors that WWE management told him to lose weight:  “I was a b [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 03, 2022 02:53PM


Tags: #wwe #road dogg #brian james #chyna #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77761/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer