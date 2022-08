Road Dogg Reveals He Felt Bad About Chyna Not Being Involved In WWE RAW 1000

During his latest Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg said that WWE should have brought back the late great Chyna for the 1,000th episode of Monday Night Raw. That episode opened with a segment involving D-Generation X members Triple H, Shawn Michaels, James, Billy Gunn and X-Pac.

“She should have been there. That’s how I feel about it. I don’t know if there was communication between [WWE and Chyna] at all to try and get her. I don’t know. Looking back, especially now, I feel bad. And 100 percent, she should have been there.”