WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE's On Location Royal Rumble Packages For Entrance Ramp Seats Go On Sale In A Week

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 22, 2022

WWE's On Location Royal Rumble Packages For Entrance Ramp Seats Go On Sale In A Week

WWE has sent out the following announcement:

WWE's On Location Packages Guarantee Entrance Ramp Tickets for Royal Rumble, One Week Left Until General On-Sale

There is just over one week left to guarantee that you are ringside for Royal Rumble 2023 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 28.

On Location, the official hospitality provider of WWE, has a limited number of ringside ticket packages still available for one of the most exciting and memorable WWE events of the year. Select "Champion" and "Gold" packages purchased now can guarantee that you are located along the entrance ramp while your favorite WWE Superstars make their surprise entrances into the Royal Rumble.

Click here to learn more about the Royal Rumble 2023 On Location Packages.

WWE's On Location packages are the most premium in all of sports entertainment and provide fans exclusive access that was never truly available before. Four tiers of ticket packages are available and offer a range of ticket location options including ringside seats.

On Location packages are the only way to guarantee your spot at the Royal Rumble before the general on-sale begins next Friday, September 30.

The Gold and Champion Packages include WWE Superstar photo opportunities, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality, autographed poster, a dedicated VIP checkout for merchandise and more.

Included in every package is a limited-edition souvenir, credential, and an exclusive VIP Alamodome entrance.

Ronda Rousey Would Like To Believe Bray Wyatt Is Returning To WWE

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey believes the White Rabbit teases will lead to the return of Bray Wyatt. In recent days, WWE has been using red l [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 22, 2022 02:57PM


Tags: #wwe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78637/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer