WWE's On Location Royal Rumble Packages For Entrance Ramp Seats Go On Sale In A Week

WWE has sent out the following announcement:

WWE's On Location Packages Guarantee Entrance Ramp Tickets for Royal Rumble, One Week Left Until General On-Sale

There is just over one week left to guarantee that you are ringside for Royal Rumble 2023 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 28.

On Location, the official hospitality provider of WWE, has a limited number of ringside ticket packages still available for one of the most exciting and memorable WWE events of the year. Select "Champion" and "Gold" packages purchased now can guarantee that you are located along the entrance ramp while your favorite WWE Superstars make their surprise entrances into the Royal Rumble.

Click here to learn more about the Royal Rumble 2023 On Location Packages.

WWE's On Location packages are the most premium in all of sports entertainment and provide fans exclusive access that was never truly available before. Four tiers of ticket packages are available and offer a range of ticket location options including ringside seats.

On Location packages are the only way to guarantee your spot at the Royal Rumble before the general on-sale begins next Friday, September 30.

The Gold and Champion Packages include WWE Superstar photo opportunities, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality, autographed poster, a dedicated VIP checkout for merchandise and more.

Included in every package is a limited-edition souvenir, credential, and an exclusive VIP Alamodome entrance.