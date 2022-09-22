WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Ronda Rousey Would Like To Believe Bray Wyatt Is Returning To WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 22, 2022

Ronda Rousey Would Like To Believe Bray Wyatt Is Returning To WWE

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey believes the White Rabbit teases will lead to the return of Bray Wyatt.

In recent days, WWE has been using red lighting and the White Rabbit song by Jefferson Airplane at events. During her latest gaming stream, Rousey shared the following:

“During the breaks between matches, they’ve been doing this thing where they turn off the lights and they play ‘White Rabbit.’ We all have our theories about what it means, but I like to think that it’s Bray Wyatt coming back.”

A poster for WWE Extreme Rules 2022  features fireflies and a lantern which were both synonymous with Wyatt.

Read more WWE news:

Randy Orton To Appear In Court As A Witness

Randy Orton is due to appear in court as part of the WWE 2K lawsuit case regarding the usage of his tattoos in video games. The plaintiff, [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 21, 2022 02:29PM


Tags: #wwe #ronda rousey #bray wyatt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78636/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer