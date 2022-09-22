Ronda Rousey Would Like To Believe Bray Wyatt Is Returning To WWE

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey believes the White Rabbit teases will lead to the return of Bray Wyatt.

In recent days, WWE has been using red lighting and the White Rabbit song by Jefferson Airplane at events. During her latest gaming stream, Rousey shared the following:

“During the breaks between matches, they’ve been doing this thing where they turn off the lights and they play ‘White Rabbit.’ We all have our theories about what it means, but I like to think that it’s Bray Wyatt coming back.”

A poster for WWE Extreme Rules 2022 features fireflies and a lantern which were both synonymous with Wyatt.

