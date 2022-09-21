AEW Interested In Former Top WWE Superstar

Saraya Knight, better known as Former WWE Superstar Paige is on the radar of AEW.

Fightful Select revealed that the company reached out to Paige who has shown some interest in joining the brand for a potential match with Dr. Britt Baker, DMD.

Paige has been retired from the ring since 2018 due to neck issues, but there has been speculation she might be cleared to step back in the ring like Bryan Danielson and Edge who also were once forced to retire due to neck issues.

Where next for Paige?

