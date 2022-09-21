WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW Interested In Former Top WWE Superstar

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2022

AEW Interested In Former Top WWE Superstar

Saraya Knight, better known as Former WWE Superstar Paige is on the radar of AEW.

Fightful Select revealed that the company reached out to Paige who has shown some interest in joining the brand for a potential match with Dr. Britt Baker, DMD.

Paige has been retired from the ring since 2018 due to neck issues, but there has been speculation she might be cleared to step back in the ring like Bryan Danielson and Edge who also were once forced to retire due to neck issues.

Where next for Paige?

Read more WWE news:

Randy Orton To Appear In Court As A Witness

Randy Orton is due to appear in court as part of the WWE 2K lawsuit case regarding the usage of his tattoos in video games. The plaintiff, [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 21, 2022 02:29PM


Tags: #aew #wwe #paige #saraya knight #saraya

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78619/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer