Randy Orton To Appear In Court As A Witness

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2022

Randy Orton is due to appear in court as part of the WWE 2K lawsuit case regarding the usage of his tattoos in video games.

The plaintiff, tattoo artist Catherine Alexander, filed the lawsuit against the defendants (collectively, “Take-Two”), who develop the WWE 2K video game series and sought to recreate Orton’s tattoos in a digital form.

Alexander, claims that those parties have infringed on her copyright by using the tattoo work she did on Randy Orton in video games without her permission.

Orton is not a defendant in the case but is will testify as a witness, as reported by PWInsider.

The case will go to trial on Monday, September 26 at the US District Court Southern District of Illinois.

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #randy orton #wwe games

