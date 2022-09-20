WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Doesn't Want Blood To Come Back To WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 20, 2022

Triple H Doesn't Want Blood To Come Back To WWE

Triple H was recently interviewed by The Ringer, where he spoke about the possibility of blood coming back to WWE amidst the perception of a "new era" starting under his watch.

"The world has changed. The world has evolved. I don’t think it’s necessary. If we have talent that gets [cut open], usually you’ll see them roll out and they’ll get looked at to make sure that there’s nothing dangerous. I’m just of the opinion right now, given the state of the world and the pandemic, and at the end of the day, what we do is dangerous enough without intentionally making it more dangerous. Yes, we did [feature bleeding] for a long period of time, but we’ve changed that practice. And it’s irresponsible to go back."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #triple h

