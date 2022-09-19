WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H On What He Thinks MMA & Boxing Could Learn From WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 19, 2022

Triple H was recently interviewed by Matt Kempke, where he was asked what he thinks boxing and MMA could learn from WWE.

“That’s not up to me to decide, but if I was to do it, put more show into it. There’s times when I go — I’m a big fan of boxing and MMA, and there’s times when I go to events, and it’s amazing to watch on television, but when you sit in the arena, then it’s maybe not the event that you wish it to be from start to finish, right. Those are the things that I would do differently, but that doesn’t mean I’m right. That’s how I would choose our product and how they choose their product is, you know, a decision for them. But for me, making it a bit more of a spectacle, making it a bit more of an event, that entertains you from start to finish — because I’ll tell you right now, everything is entertainment, no matter what. Doesn’t matter if it’s the news, doesn’t matter if it’s movies, television, doesn’t matter what sport, it’s all entertainment.”

Source: 411Mania.com
