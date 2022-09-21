WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Damian Priest Opens Up About Struggles With Stage Fright

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 21, 2022

Damian Priest recently spoke with Metro, where he revealed he suffers from stage fright during shows.

“It’s one of those things, I try not to think about it too much or it’ll get super overwhelming. I don’t think so much about the people or anything – I know I have a task at hand, I’m excited about it. Naturally, I get nervous – it is what it is. There’s no way to prepare for it. You try to just confuse your brain a little bit and focus on certain things above others. The nerves are going to be there, but luckily it’s more excitement than nerves.”

On being in Judgment Day:

“Awesome and comfortable! It’s easier when you’re buddies, so they’ve made it easier – but for me, this is an easy transition! I’ve always been into the darker [side], I’ve always been into a little bit more of the grittiness, all of it. For me, being able to combine that rock star vibe of Damian Priest with the darker goth style, and meaner demeanor, and do something cool and fresh – it feels good!”

Triple H Discusses Tyson Fury’s WWE Future

During a recent interview with Sporting News, Triple H revealed boxing no.1 Tyson Fury can do something special with WWE. “I think [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 21, 2022 02:45PM

Source: metro.co.uk
Tags: #wwe #damian priest

