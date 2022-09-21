Damian Priest Opens Up About Struggles With Stage Fright

Damian Priest recently spoke with Metro, where he revealed he suffers from stage fright during shows.

“It’s one of those things, I try not to think about it too much or it’ll get super overwhelming. I don’t think so much about the people or anything – I know I have a task at hand, I’m excited about it. Naturally, I get nervous – it is what it is. There’s no way to prepare for it. You try to just confuse your brain a little bit and focus on certain things above others. The nerves are going to be there, but luckily it’s more excitement than nerves.”

On being in Judgment Day: