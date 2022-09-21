WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Discusses Tyson Fury’s WWE Future

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2022

During a recent interview with Sporting News, Triple H revealed boxing no.1 Tyson Fury can do something special with WWE.

“I think Tyson Fury is chomping at the bit to get in the ring. The question is which ring will he get into? Is it going to be the boxing ring or is it going to be the WWE ring? We were just together in Cardiff, we had a long talk. He’s as enamored as ever in wanting to do this with us. I think he knows he’s got a few big fights left in him in the boxing world. I think he’s going to capitalize on those fights.”

“Selfishly, I want him to come work with us. Also selfishly, I want to see those fights. So, I hope he knocks those out and I hope he stays interested because I do think with the dedication and the drive that he could do something special with us as well.”

Source: f4wonline.com
