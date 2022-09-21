News On NXT Halloween Havoc And TakeOver Name

WWE recently confirmed NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 for Saturday, October 22, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

The TakeOver branding will seemingly not be returning to WWE NXT, at least for Halloween Havoc despite the brand reverting to a "black & gold".

During Tuesday's NXT 2.0 there was no mention of the TakeOver name. WWE also revealed the new Halloween Havoc logo, as seen below. The only Halloween Havoc match announced at present is the the Six-Way Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title.