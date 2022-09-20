WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
KUSHIDA Removed From NJPW Show Following Suspected Skin Disease Diagnosis

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 20, 2022

KUSHIDA Removed From NJPW Show Following Suspected Skin Disease Diagnosis

New Japan Pro Wrestling has put out the following announcement:

KUSHIDA, who was scheduled to wrestle on a non televised live event September 21 in Kumamoto, will miss the event as a precaution due to health concerns.

KUSHIDA was removed from Saturday’s event in Kagoshima after presenting with a fever. After testing negative for COVID-19, he underwent consultation with doctors who diagnosed him with a suspected skin disease.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing KUSHIDA wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

Source: njpw1972.com
Tags: #njpw #kushida

