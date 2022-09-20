KUSHIDA Removed From NJPW Show Following Suspected Skin Disease Diagnosis

New Japan Pro Wrestling has put out the following announcement:

KUSHIDA, who was scheduled to wrestle on a non televised live event September 21 in Kumamoto, will miss the event as a precaution due to health concerns.

KUSHIDA was removed from Saturday’s event in Kagoshima after presenting with a fever. After testing negative for COVID-19, he underwent consultation with doctors who diagnosed him with a suspected skin disease.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing KUSHIDA wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.