Action Bronson Reveals He Has A "No Bump" Clause In His AEW Contract

Action Bronson recently spoke with The MMA Hour's Ariel Helwani, where he spoke about how his partnership with AEW came together.

“They had the idea first for me to walk him [HOOK] down the ring, and then I started training a little bit and they saw my athleticism and my prowess. [I train] in Long Island at the same place MJF did... it’s called Create-A-Pro. I like to give them a plug because they showed me a lot of love... it’s a great space. It is a school, it’s more — it’s like a dojo [run by AEW producer] Pat Buck. And Taz got everything hooked up through there, and just started fucking around, you know, teaching me shit.”

On taking a bump:

“Taking a bump is not — I just fucking practice offense. Fuck that. I don’t fall... I have in the contract, I don’t fall. Fuck that... but nah, taking bumps is serious. It’s not an easy thing.“

On what he's been learning:

“I’ve worked out and I’ve trained in different styles of training before and this is definitely one of the toughest. I love [running the ropes]. It’s intense, it makes me feel good. It makes me feel strong, but you have to hit them right. There’s no doubt about it, you have to be taught these things. There’s right ways and there’s wrong ways.”

On what he can do: