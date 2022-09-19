WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Action Bronson Reveals He Has A "No Bump" Clause In His AEW Contract

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 19, 2022

Action Bronson Reveals He Has A "No Bump" Clause In His AEW Contract

Action Bronson recently spoke with The MMA Hour's Ariel Helwani, where he spoke about how his partnership with AEW came together.

“They had the idea first for me to walk him [HOOK] down the ring, and then I started training a little bit and they saw my athleticism and my prowess. [I train] in Long Island at the same place MJF did... it’s called Create-A-Pro. I like to give them a plug because they showed me a lot of love... it’s a great space. It is a school, it’s more — it’s like a dojo [run by AEW producer] Pat Buck. And Taz got everything hooked up through there, and just started fucking around, you know, teaching me shit.”

On taking a bump:

“Taking a bump is not — I just fucking practice offense. Fuck that. I don’t fall... I have in the contract, I don’t fall. Fuck that... but nah, taking bumps is serious. It’s not an easy thing.“

On what he's been learning:

“I’ve worked out and I’ve trained in different styles of training before and this is definitely one of the toughest. I love [running the ropes]. It’s intense, it makes me feel good. It makes me feel strong, but you have to hit them right. There’s no doubt about it, you have to be taught these things. There’s right ways and there’s wrong ways.”

On what he can do:

“I can do lots of things that I’m not going to pull out of the bag. Just know that there’s an arsenal of over 1,000 moves. Straight up. I have more than him [Dean Malenko].”

DJ Whoo Kid To Be Special Guest Announcer For AEW Grand Slam Events

AEW has sent out the following press release: DJ Whoo Kid Announced As Special Guest Announcer For AEW’s (All Elite Wrestling) 2nd [...]

— Guy Incognito Sep 19, 2022 04:04PM

Source: cagesideseats.com
Tags: #aew #action bronson

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78581/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer