WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (9/18/2022) Results - Bakersfield, CA

WWE recently held another Saturday Night’s Main Event, which took place inside the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.
Below are the results from the show, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:
- WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss def. Damage CTRL (Bayley and the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.
- Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory in a Singles Match.
- Ricochet def. Madcap Moss in a Singles Match.
- Drew McIntyre and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) def. Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.
- Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya to retain her WWE Smackdown Women's Championship.
- Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler def. Xia Li and Shotzi in a Tag Team Match.
- Bobby Lashley (c) def. Tommaso Ciampa to retain his WWE United States Championship.
- Matt Riddle def. Seth Rollins in a Street Fight.
