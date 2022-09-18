WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (9/18/2022) Results - Bakersfield, CA

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 18, 2022

WWE recently held another Saturday Night’s Main Event, which took place inside the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

Below are the results from the show, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

- WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss def. Damage CTRL (Bayley and the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.
- Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory in a Singles Match.
- Ricochet def. Madcap Moss in a Singles Match.
- Drew McIntyre and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) def. Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.
- Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya to retain her WWE Smackdown Women's Championship.
- Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler def. Xia Li and Shotzi in a Tag Team Match.
- Bobby Lashley (c) def. Tommaso Ciampa to retain his WWE United States Championship.
- Matt Riddle def. Seth Rollins in a Street Fight.


