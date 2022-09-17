Chris Jericho Reveals How Vince McMahon Reacted To Him Signing With AEW

Chris Jericho discussed Vince McMahon’s reaction to his signing with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 during the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho. Check out the highlights below:

"I did give WWE a chance though, I did give them a chance. I said, here’s the offer that I’ve gotten from this new company, and I was told to, Vince said, ‘Take it.’ I think he thought I was bluffing. And when I took it, then about a week later he’s like, ‘You took it?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Can you get out of it?’ I said, ‘No! You told me to take it, why would I try to get out of it?’ And then he’s like, who is kind of bringing in guys, who is the broker to get guys to come in, that’s what Vince is asking me, and it’s like, I’m thinking, well, it’s me, but I don’t want to tell him that. And he’s asking me all these, what kind of TV deal, you can’t ask me these questions!"

On AEW considering a TV deal with Showtime and other streaming platforms:

“At the time there was no television deal, and I remember at some point we were talking about going on Showtime, at some point we were thinking streaming it on Amazon Prime or something along those lines, and it was like, that’s not good enough, you can’t just put it on Showtime or whatever. And then TBS started to get interested, I think because Chris Jericho was involved, and Jim Ross, I think those two names were the two names that got us the TV deal along with Tony’s passion and his commitment and all these other factors I told you.”

