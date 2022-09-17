Fans Left Speculating In Arena During WWE SmackDown Commercial Break

Those in attendance at WWE SmackDown in Anaheim revealed that "White Rabbit" played during a commercial break and the lights were also dimmed.
Many are speculating that WWE has secured the rights to play the song and it may be for a returning Superstar. Names speculated are Bray Wyatt although some believe it is for Karrion Kross as he was known as The White Rabbit when he was in Lucha Underground.
Kross was not live and in-person at SmackDown this week but he appeared via a pre-taped promo segment along with Scarlett.
We'll keep you updated when we hear more.
⚡ WWE Announces Injury to Edge Following RAW
WWE Hall of Famer Edge is injured WWE announced today that Edge underwent an MRI and it revealed that he suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain duri [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 14, 2022 02:33PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com