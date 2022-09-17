Fans Left Speculating In Arena During WWE SmackDown Commercial Break

Those in attendance at WWE SmackDown in Anaheim revealed that "White Rabbit" played during a commercial break and the lights were also dimmed.

Many are speculating that WWE has secured the rights to play the song and it may be for a returning Superstar. Names speculated are Bray Wyatt although some believe it is for Karrion Kross as he was known as The White Rabbit when he was in Lucha Underground.

Kross was not live and in-person at SmackDown this week but he appeared via a pre-taped promo segment along with Scarlett.

We'll keep you updated when we hear more.

