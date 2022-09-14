WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces Injury to Edge Following RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 14, 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is injured

WWE announced today that Edge underwent an MRI and it revealed that he suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain during the attack by The Judgment Day at the end of Monday’s RAW, It’s believed that this is a storyline injury.

WWE has not announced a timeframe for Edge’s return to the ring, but a grade 2 tear usually takes 4-6 weeks to heal with treatment.


