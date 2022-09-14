WWE Announces Injury to Edge Following RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is injured
WWE announced today that Edge underwent an MRI and it revealed that he suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain during the attack by The Judgment Day at the end of Monday’s RAW, It’s believed that this is a storyline injury.
WWE has not announced a timeframe for Edge’s return to the ring, but a grade 2 tear usually takes 4-6 weeks to heal with treatment.
BREAKING: Following an attack from #TheJudgmentDay on #WWERaw, an MRI on @EdgeRatedR revealed a grade 2 MCL sprain. pic.twitter.com/gFc99fQ1I3— WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2022
