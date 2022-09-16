Shotzi Might Be Getting Her Tank Back Tonight

There is a new report from Fightful Select that as of Thursday night, there were plans in place to bring back Shotzi's trademark tank that she drove to the ring to Anaheim for tonight’s show.

There’s no word on whether she will be billed as Shotzi Blackheart again, but there is fan speculation of it, and it is not confirmed that the tank will actually be used, but it was brought to the site of tonight’s show. So at the very least, they're seemingly considering it.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown airs live tonight on FOX.