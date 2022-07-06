WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Shotzi Reassures Her Fans After Deleting Twitter

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 06, 2022

Shotzi Reassures Her Fans After Deleting Twitter

WWE Superstar Shotzi recently deleted her Twitter account after receiving negative comments from fans. Her absence from social media has naturally concerned her loyal fan. She has since taken to her Instagram story to tell everybody she is fine and is trying to stay positive.

"I appreciate everyone checking on me but I swear I’m fine. I have been going through the toughest year of my personal life so it’s deeper than nasty comments, but also Twitter has not helped with my already fragile mind state. Just trying to stay motivated and positive. I am focused on my goals and not what’s on the internet."

Read more WWE news:

Mysterious QR Code Shown During NXT 2.0 Has Fans Speculating

During tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 The Great American Bash episode, a QR code was shown on screen. When the viewers scanned the code, it took them [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 05, 2022 09:59PM


Tags: #wwe #shotzi blackheart #shotzi

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77293/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π