Shotzi Reassures Her Fans After Deleting Twitter

WWE Superstar Shotzi recently deleted her Twitter account after receiving negative comments from fans. Her absence from social media has naturally concerned her loyal fan. She has since taken to her Instagram story to tell everybody she is fine and is trying to stay positive.

"I appreciate everyone checking on me but I swear I’m fine. I have been going through the toughest year of my personal life so it’s deeper than nasty comments, but also Twitter has not helped with my already fragile mind state. Just trying to stay motivated and positive. I am focused on my goals and not what’s on the internet."

