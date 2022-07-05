WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Mysterious QR Code Shown During NXT 2.0 Has Fans Speculating

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 05, 2022

Mysterious QR Code Shown During NXT 2.0 Has Fans Speculating

During tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 The Great American Bash episode, a QR code was shown on screen. When the viewers scanned the code, it took them to a mysterious message, just the numbers 8:10:11.

This comes after a mysterious vignette aired during Saturday's WWE’s Money in the Bank, although there is no suggestion this is linked.

Let us know what you think is being teased?


Tags: #wwe #nxt #great american bash

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77287/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π