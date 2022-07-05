Mysterious QR Code Shown During NXT 2.0 Has Fans Speculating

During tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 The Great American Bash episode, a QR code was shown on screen. When the viewers scanned the code, it took them to a mysterious message, just the numbers 8:10:11.
This comes after a mysterious vignette aired during Saturday's WWE’s Money in the Bank, although there is no suggestion this is linked.
Let us know what you think is being teased?
#WWENXT put up a QR code that led to this 👀 pic.twitter.com/zsOYDfgR06— Female Locker Room (@femalelroom) July 6, 2022
During #WWENXT a QR code was put on the screen. When you scan it all you get is a time. #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/qvluupR0qM— Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) July 6, 2022
