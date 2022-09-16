Update On Rumors Of Bray Wyatt Returning To WWE

New details have emerged regarding Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) and his rumored return to WWE.

Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, noted there have been definite discussion about a potential WWE return for Wyatt, however, talks had stalled in the past. He wrote:

“Regarding talk of Wyatt returning, there were definitely talks in that direction. At one point the talks stalled but it was said it was not a dead issue. Talks with him outside WWE had also stalled in the past, as his asking price was well above what other companies were willing to pay. “When he was last in WWE, the belief was that behind Reigns and Lesnar, that the tier of he, Orton and Rousey were the highest paid pro wrestlers in the world.”

Wyatt was let go from his WWE contract in July 2021 to the shock of many.

Read more WWE news: