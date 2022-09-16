Triple H Reportedly Has More "Surprises" Coming To WWE

Triple H reportedly has more surprised planned following his recent takeover of WWE creative.
Since Triple H became head of creative at the end of July he has wowed fans with some impactful angles and surprise returns, and there is more of that to come according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, noting that these surprises are "not people being talked about".
Triple H assumed his role as the lead of WWE creative after Vince McMahon announced his retirement. He was also recently promoted to the role of Chief Content Officer.
⚡ WWE Rumored To Be Honoring Vince McMahon At the Hall of Fame and WrestleMania 39
Former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon could possibly be appearing at WrestleMania 39 next year to honor his WWE, at leas according to& [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 15, 2022 03:30PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com