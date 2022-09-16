Triple H Reportedly Has More "Surprises" Coming To WWE

Triple H reportedly has more surprised planned following his recent takeover of WWE creative.

Since Triple H became head of creative at the end of July he has wowed fans with some impactful angles and surprise returns, and there is more of that to come according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, noting that these surprises are "not people being talked about".

Triple H assumed his role as the lead of WWE creative after Vince McMahon announced his retirement. He was also recently promoted to the role of Chief Content Officer.

Read more WWE news: