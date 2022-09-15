WWE Rumored To Be Honoring Vince McMahon At the Hall of Fame and WrestleMania 39

Former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon could possibly be appearing at WrestleMania 39 next year to honor his WWE, at leas according to The US Sun. The report notes that WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon is behind the idea.

An insider said, “Vince may not be completely done with the WWE. There are discussions about how to pay tribute to his achievements of turning the small town wrestling biz into a global business venture. Fans may not have always liked the way he handled storylines and treated some talent, but his efforts to take the sport to the world cannot be underestimated. His departure was pretty unceremonious in terms of the business behind the scenes, but the sport is about fans. And as controversial as it may seem, there are fans who feel he deserves a send off. Now at this moment in time the suggestion of any kind of ‘celebration’ seems impossible and would spark potential backlash. However, an acknowledgement of his contributions remains an active discussion among the creative team. Obviously Vince will not wrestle again, but having an invitation to WrestleMania could be a possibility. One discussion is whether it is too soon for him to be honored at the WWE Hall Of Fame event, the night before WrestleMania. Automatically that honor would mean he would walk on stage in front of LA fans next April. Stephanie has openly spoken about her father’s legacy since his departure and Triple H has huge respect for Vince.”

Vince retired from WWE after it was revealed he paid $14 million in “hush money” to women he had relationships with.