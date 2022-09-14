Bryan Danielson Explains Why CM Punk / Elite All Out Media Scrum Incident Was Able To Be Recovered From

Bryan Danielson was recently interviewed by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, where he gave his understanding of the All Out media scrum incident between CM Punk and The Elite.

“Tony made a statement last week on Dynamite. I hate to say, ‘Oh, this is what happened,’ when I wasn’t in the room. I tend to focus on what I can control and focus on the opportunities that present themselves whenever there is any type of disruption—whether it is something like this or even something, for example, like the pandemic. Wrestling in front of nobody was a real opportunity to hone my craft. It became what William Regal likes to call ‘close-up magic.’ We didn’t have the crowd or anything like that, and I learned so much about myself and what worked from a wrestling standpoint. It was no longer theater. It became cinema. There were things you could do there that you couldn’t do in front of a live crowd. It was a lot of fun mentally to try to figure that out.”