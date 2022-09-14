Bryan Danielson Wants The World Title Because He Loves Big Championship Matches More Than Being "The Top Guy"

Bryan Danielson was recently interviewed by Justin Burrasso of Sports Illustrated and spoke about his love of big title matches in pro wrestling.

“For me, it’s not about being the top guy. I don’t care about that. And it’s not about leading the locker room. You can be a leader without the title. I like the feeling of big championship matches. Championship matches are my favorite kind of matches to wrestle. It’s a different feeling from anything else."

On the AEW Championship tournament:

“This is an opportunity to create more excitement. I’m pretty pumped about the title tournament. It just lends gravity to all these matches. I’m really excited."

The differences between himself and Chris Jericho:

“One of the things I love about pro wrestling is the different personalities. If Chris and I weren’t wrestlers, would we share anything in common? I don’t know, but I know we share a love for this. The reason Chris Jericho wrestles is because he loves it. That’s a shared passion. That’s my connection with Daniel Garcia, too. That love of wrestling brings us all together."

On the AEW World Heavyweight Championship: