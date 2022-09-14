Bryan Danielson Wants The World Title Because He Loves Big Championship Matches More Than Being "The Top Guy"

Bryan Danielson was recently interviewed by Justin Burrasso of Sports Illustrated and spoke about his love of big title matches in pro wrestling.
“For me, it’s not about being the top guy. I don’t care about that. And it’s not about leading the locker room. You can be a leader without the title. I like the feeling of big championship matches. Championship matches are my favorite kind of matches to wrestle. It’s a different feeling from anything else."
On the AEW Championship tournament:
“This is an opportunity to create more excitement. I’m pretty pumped about the title tournament. It just lends gravity to all these matches. I’m really excited."
The differences between himself and Chris Jericho:
“One of the things I love about pro wrestling is the different personalities. If Chris and I weren’t wrestlers, would we share anything in common? I don’t know, but I know we share a love for this. The reason Chris Jericho wrestles is because he loves it. That’s a shared passion. That’s my connection with Daniel Garcia, too. That love of wrestling brings us all together."
On the AEW World Heavyweight Championship:
“I want to be world champion because being in championship matches is unlike anything else. Those matches, they’ve got a different tension. I love the feeling of a big title match. Those are the feelings and emotions I’m chasing."
⚡ Bryan Danielson Thinks The Crunch Of Someone's Trachea Is "Just Satisfying"
Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his ability to remain calm and how occasionally that goes ou [...]— Guy Incognito Sep 14, 2022 09:57AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com