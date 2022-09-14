WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bryan Danielson Wants The World Title Because He Loves Big Championship Matches More Than Being "The Top Guy"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 14, 2022

Bryan Danielson was recently interviewed by Justin Burrasso of Sports Illustrated and spoke about his love of big title matches in pro wrestling.

“For me, it’s not about being the top guy. I don’t care about that. And it’s not about leading the locker room. You can be a leader without the title. I like the feeling of big championship matches. Championship matches are my favorite kind of matches to wrestle. It’s a different feeling from anything else."

On the AEW Championship tournament:

“This is an opportunity to create more excitement. I’m pretty pumped about the title tournament. It just lends gravity to all these matches. I’m really excited."

The differences between himself and Chris Jericho:

“One of the things I love about pro wrestling is the different personalities. If Chris and I weren’t wrestlers, would we share anything in common? I don’t know, but I know we share a love for this. The reason Chris Jericho wrestles is because he loves it. That’s a shared passion. That’s my connection with Daniel Garcia, too. That love of wrestling brings us all together."

On the AEW World Heavyweight Championship:

“I want to be world champion because being in championship matches is unlike anything else. Those matches, they’ve got a different tension. I love the feeling of a big title match. Those are the feelings and emotions I’m chasing."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #bryan danielson #chris jericho #daniel garcia

