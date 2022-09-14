WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Bryan Danielson Thinks The Crunch Of Someone's Trachea Is "Just Satisfying"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 14, 2022

Bryan Danielson Thinks The Crunch Of Someone's Trachea Is "Just Satisfying"

Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his ability to remain calm and how occasionally that goes out the window.

"I feel like, for 99% of my life, I'm super calm. Then, when the occasion merits, sometimes you have to crush somebody's trachea. There is a certain amount of satisfaction to getting under right here [the throat] and going [cracking sound]. There's nothing mean about it. It's just satisfying"

When asked when the mindset switch happens, Mark Henry joked it's "when Bryan's music hits." Bryan replied:

"Sometimes, or if somebody breaks into my house. If something outside of normal things happens."

"So, my son might...deserve it. Our son Buddy is pretty wild. I probably wouldn't get that mad at that. Now, if they intentionally try to run over my son with a shopping cart, I might get upset and go from where I'm at right now to a different plane."

Tony Khan Reveals "Dream" AEW All Out Match

Tony Khan was recently interviewed on AEW Unrestricted during which he called Bryan Danielson vs. Chirs Jericho a "dream match" at Sunday's [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 02, 2022 02:23PM
Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #bryan danielson #mark henry

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78472/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer