Bryan Danielson Thinks The Crunch Of Someone's Trachea Is "Just Satisfying"

Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his ability to remain calm and how occasionally that goes out the window.
"I feel like, for 99% of my life, I'm super calm. Then, when the occasion merits, sometimes you have to crush somebody's trachea. There is a certain amount of satisfaction to getting under right here [the throat] and going [cracking sound]. There's nothing mean about it. It's just satisfying"
When asked when the mindset switch happens, Mark Henry joked it's "when Bryan's music hits." Bryan replied:
"Sometimes, or if somebody breaks into my house. If something outside of normal things happens."
"So, my son might...deserve it. Our son Buddy is pretty wild. I probably wouldn't get that mad at that. Now, if they intentionally try to run over my son with a shopping cart, I might get upset and go from where I'm at right now to a different plane."
⚡ Tony Khan Reveals "Dream" AEW All Out Match
Tony Khan was recently interviewed on AEW Unrestricted during which he called Bryan Danielson vs. Chirs Jericho a "dream match" at Sunday's [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 02, 2022 02:23PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com