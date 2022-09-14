Bryan Danielson Thinks The Crunch Of Someone's Trachea Is "Just Satisfying"

Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his ability to remain calm and how occasionally that goes out the window.

"I feel like, for 99% of my life, I'm super calm. Then, when the occasion merits, sometimes you have to crush somebody's trachea. There is a certain amount of satisfaction to getting under right here [the throat] and going [cracking sound]. There's nothing mean about it. It's just satisfying"

When asked when the mindset switch happens, Mark Henry joked it's "when Bryan's music hits." Bryan replied: