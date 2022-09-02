Tony Khan Reveals "Dream" AEW All Out Match

Tony Khan was recently interviewed on AEW Unrestricted during which he called Bryan Danielson vs. Chirs Jericho a "dream match" at Sunday's upcoming AEW All Out 2022 pay-per-view. Check out what he had to say:

"It’s a dream match. Long before AEW existed, long before anybody even imagined AEW was even a possibility, this was a dream match. Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson have not had a one-on-one match in almost 10 years and both of them have come so far in their careers since then … Bryan Danielson and the run he’s been on in AEW is one of the greatest run of wrestling matches that I’ve ever seen, and Chris Jericho, I really believe, this is the best Chris Jericho we’ve seen."