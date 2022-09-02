WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Reveals "Dream" AEW All Out Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 02, 2022

Tony Khan was recently interviewed on AEW Unrestricted during which he called Bryan Danielson vs. Chirs Jericho a "dream match" at Sunday's upcoming AEW All Out 2022 pay-per-view. Check out what he had to say:

"It’s a dream match. Long before AEW existed, long before anybody even imagined AEW was even a possibility, this was a dream match. Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson have not had a one-on-one match in almost 10 years and both of them have come so far in their careers since then … Bryan Danielson and the run he’s been on in AEW is one of the greatest run of wrestling matches that I’ve ever seen, and Chris Jericho, I really believe, this is the best Chris Jericho we’ve seen."

