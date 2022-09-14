Road Dogg Reveals CM Punk Was Disrespectful To Him And Billy Gunn In WWE, "I'm Showing You Respect, Why Aren't You Showing Me Respect?"

During the latest episode of his Oh... You Didn't Know? podcast, Road Dogg gave his thoughts on CM Punk's mentality towards the professional wrestling business.

“I also heard if you don’t want to be the champion, then there’s no reason for you to be in this business.’ Well there’s only one champion! If that was the mentality of everybody in the industry, there’d be one person on the card. If you’re coming into this with the CM Punk mentality of ‘I need to be a main event, I need to be a champion,’ you’ve got bigger fish to fry.”

On the Punk / Cabana situation:

“If you’ve been friends with somebody for so long and all of a sudden you’re in a lawsuit over stuff and you can’t just talk to [one another]? I don’t understand it.”

Road Dogg says CM Punk was disrespectful to him and Billy Gunn in WWE:

“Seeing the attitude that he had towards me and Billy, granted, we were not Hall of Famers at the time, but we were on our way to be for sure. I mean that was that. You don’t get a second chance at that. I’m showing you respect, why aren’t you showing me respect? Respect is a two-way street, and if you don’t give it, you dang sure ain’t getting it. Not from me, and you got one shot at that with me and Billy, and it was just like he talked to us negatively.”

On wanting to fight Punk:

“If I wouldn’t have been newly hired, I would have probably fought him and I feel relatively confident that I would have come out on top. That’s enough burying Punk. He’s burying himself good enough right now.”