Eric Bischoff Believes CM Punk "Humiliated" Tony Khan

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 14, 2022

During the latest 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed CM Punk humiliating Tony Khan during the AEW All Out media scrum. Here is what he said:

“To me, the worst part of what happened in that media circus was the level to which Phil Brooks went to humiliate Tony Khan,” Bischoff said. “He eviscerated him. First, he cut his balls off and made him look like a complete tool. Then, when that wasn’t enough and he had more time to ramble on, I think he humiliated Tony Khan. I’ve said some things about Tony and other people have said some things about Tony that aren’t flattering. But just sitting next to a guy that you’re paying millions of dollars to and have him trash your company, make you look like a complete fucking tool, which he did. It’s not the fight. I don’t give two shits about the fight. The only thing I would’ve cared about the fight is who got the best shot, that’s it….but I think the way Phil humiliated Tony, that was unforgivable.”

