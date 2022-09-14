WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake Cussed Out Joey Janela For Wanting Him To "Cut The Invisible Man's Hair"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 14, 2022

"The Bad Boy" Joey Janela was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake being the worst person he has ever worked with.

"Most of the guys I’ve worked with are pretty cool. But we brought Brutus ‘the Barber’ Beefcake to England to do one spot. I was wrestling the Invisible Man in Blackpool, England. I said to Brutus, ‘After I beat the Invisible Man, you just come in and cut his hair.’ He was sitting there drinking his Bud Light, he goes, ‘What do you think I am, a fucking asshole? I just flew all the way here, fucking fourteen hours, flight delays, all this and you’re gonna make me fucking cut an Invisible Man’s hair? Make me look like shit? Fuck you.’ Then he sipped his Bud Light. ‘I’m sorry, man.’ Brutus ‘the Barber’ Beefcake kinda fucking sucks."

Janela continued.

"Brutus ‘the Barber’ Beefcake, no disrespect to him, he looks like a corpse that you threw in the river and left rot under the sun for a few weeks. He looks like a bloated warlock corpse. Besides that, I kind of respect Brutus ‘the Barber’ Beefcake because he made a lot of money in this business. I think he was just in a shitty mood and didn’t want to be there. But you flew all the way there to do what, drink Bud Light and do nothing."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #brutus beefcake #joey janela

