WWE Commissioning Redesigns Of Championship Belts

WWE championship belt designer Dan Beltzer has posted on Twitter that he has been contacted by WWE to design new WWE Tag Team Championship belts for both the men's and women's divisions.
There's speculation that this has something to do with the regime change in WWE, and that more belt changes could be on the way. But that's purely speculation as far as I can tell.
The tweet mentioning this is embedded below.
New WWE Tag belts are described to me as being the existing design, dual plated, black strap and having a stacked, large WWE logo in the center. They also have the OLD never used tags which are the women's tag style on colored straps.— Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) September 13, 2022
Women's belts getting colored backing soon.
