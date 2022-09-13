WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Commissioning Redesigns Of Championship Belts

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 13, 2022

WWE championship belt designer Dan Beltzer has posted on Twitter that he has been contacted by WWE to design new WWE Tag Team Championship belts for both the men's and women's divisions.

There's speculation that this has something to do with the regime change in WWE, and that more belt changes could be on the way. But that's purely speculation as far as I can tell.

