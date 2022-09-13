DDP Admits CM Punk's Rant During AEW All Out Media Scrum Was "Entertaining To Watch"

Diamond Dallas Page took to the DDP Snake Pit podcast, where he spoke about the backstage drama going on in All Elite Wrestling between CM Punk and The Elite.
“Politics and egos, and people getting their feelings hurt and guys saying s*** and going into business for themselves. That’s part of the business. It happens. You don’t see it happen in WWE that often, but we saw it in WCW.”
DDP spoke of CM Punk's now-infamous rant.
“It was entertaining to watch. He’s a guy who wears his heart on his sleeve and says what he feels and that’s really worked for him in the past. I don’t know how it’s going to work for him moving forward. I saw when WCW was getting towards the end. … Punk’s always been that guy who says what he feels, and it’s always worked out good for him. It’ll be interesting to see.”
DDP offered his thoughts on the AEW locker room.
“They’ve got some great guys who can work and talk. [Chris] Jericho is still at 5-f******-2 years old, 51, whatever he is, he’s still top dog that can go talk and has the greatest entrance ever. When you have every single person sing your words … the music is off and they’re still singing louder than when it was playing? You’re over in a different level forever. And then [Jon] Moxley, Punk, MJF’s back. The f****** Bucks, Kenny Omega. I mean they have so much talent there.”
⚡ Top Dolla Heard "Cult of Personality" During WWE RAW Commercial Break And Thought It Was CM Punk Returning
A commercial aired during WWE Monday Night RAW last night that used Living Colour's Cult of Personality, which led many fans who had gotten [...]— Guy Incognito Sep 13, 2022 12:17PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com