Top Dolla Heard "Cult of Personality" During WWE RAW Commercial Break And Thought It Was CM Punk Returning

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 13, 2022

A commercial aired during WWE Monday Night RAW last night that used Living Colour's Cult of Personality, which led many fans who had gotten up to use the restroom or get snacks darting back to their TVs, mistaking it for a CM Punk entrance.

But it wasn't just fans: WWE star Top Dolla even got hit by it.

You can see his tweet about it below.


