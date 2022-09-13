Top Dolla Heard "Cult of Personality" During WWE RAW Commercial Break And Thought It Was CM Punk Returning

A commercial aired during WWE Monday Night RAW last night that used Living Colour's Cult of Personality, which led many fans who had gotten up to use the restroom or get snacks darting back to their TVs, mistaking it for a CM Punk entrance.
But it wasn't just fans: WWE star Top Dolla even got hit by it.
You can see his tweet about it below.
Bro I went to the kitchen right before the commercial break and heard “Cult of Personality” and almost dropped my damn food running back into the living room 😂 That commercial play too much #WWERAW— Top Dolla 🔝💵 (@AJFrancis410) September 13, 2022
